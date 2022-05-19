DA Davidson Weighs in on Cohu, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cohu in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.84. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cohu’s FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

COHU opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. Cohu has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $98,966.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohu by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

