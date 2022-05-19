Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Price Target Raised to €53.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €50.00 ($52.08) to €53.00 ($55.21) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($46.88) to €50.00 ($52.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of DTRUY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 16,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,140. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.64.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

