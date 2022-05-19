Dan Spaulding Sells 3,658 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $150,490.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. 1,649,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,384. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after purchasing an additional 95,638 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZG. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

