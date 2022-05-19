Dana Zimmer Sells 1,191 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NXST traded up $3.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.58. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,281,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,728,000 after acquiring an additional 51,990 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,419,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

