Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.85.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

