DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives $18.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DarioHealth stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.