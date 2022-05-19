Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Poppy Gustafsson Acquires 29,496 Shares

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) insider Poppy Gustafsson acquired 29,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £99,401.52 ($122,536.39).
Poppy Gustafsson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 29th, Poppy Gustafsson sold 575,000 shares of Darktrace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.05), for a total transaction of £2,357,500 ($2,906,188.36).
Shares of LON:DARK opened at GBX 323.20 ($3.98) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 423.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.75. The company has a market capitalization of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. Darktrace plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($12.36).
Darktrace Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.
Read More
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.