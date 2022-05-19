Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Julie Richardson Sells 3,906 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $389,857.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,197.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Julie Richardson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $465,712.38.

DDOG opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,807,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.02 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.60.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after buying an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

