Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Sells $393,954.96 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $393,954.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 103,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Raymond Petrocelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 4,541 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $126,466.85.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 11,697 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $313,128.69.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $1,060,700.76.

On Monday, March 7th, Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $1,723,229.92.

MSP stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.72. 1,308,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,845. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.51 and a beta of -0.27.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 209.6% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 625,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 423,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datto by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

