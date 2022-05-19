Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) vs. BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $1.30 billion 1.35 $108.64 million $2.20 16.47 BurgerFi International $68.87 million 0.99 -$121.49 million ($7.36) -0.42

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 8.33% 46.70% 4.62% BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.92% -4.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment and BurgerFi International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 6 1 2.70 BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $52.80, indicating a potential upside of 45.70%. BurgerFi International has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.97%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats BurgerFi International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

