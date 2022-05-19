David A. Beitel Sells 1,280 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Z stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 10,105,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,068. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $124.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.39.
Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
