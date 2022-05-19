David A. Beitel Sells 1,280 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 10,105,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,068. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $124.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

