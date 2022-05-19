David Lyle Acquires 19,000 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Stock

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) CFO David Lyle bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.22. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.30). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 79.07% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%. The company had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Surgalign by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Surgalign in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

