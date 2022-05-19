Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.30.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $226.79. 1,081,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,505. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.73. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

