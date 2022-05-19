Dell Technologies (DELL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 guidance at $1.25-1.50 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $61.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after acquiring an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,916,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,170,000 after buying an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

