Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of DELL opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

