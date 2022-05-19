Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $24.77 on Thursday. Deluxe has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). Deluxe had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

