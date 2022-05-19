Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. Denny’s posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.44%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 961,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $602.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $18.28.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

