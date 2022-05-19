DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XRAY. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.89.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

