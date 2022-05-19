Desjardins Cuts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$11.25

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$11.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KNTNF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of KNTNF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.33.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

