Destination XL Group (DXLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DXLG opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $260.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.52.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Destination XL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
