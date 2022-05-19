Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $61.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

