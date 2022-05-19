Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $51.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.84.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,673,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

