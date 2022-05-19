Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $270.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Shares of MKTX opened at $250.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.01. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $249.01 and a 12-month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

