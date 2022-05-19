Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $227.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.82% from the company’s current price.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.16.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.56. 337,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.20. Target has a twelve month low of $155.20 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

