Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $37.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

FHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $31.87 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $29,784.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes (Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.