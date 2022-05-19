Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €52.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €52.00 ($54.17) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($46.88) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($43.75) to €52.00 ($54.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($46.88) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($62.50) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.00) to €46.50 ($48.44) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 55,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.64. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

