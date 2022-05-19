Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.10) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($67.80) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.29) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,922.31 ($73.01).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,267.42 ($64.93) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.77). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,732.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,331.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($66.20), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,443.05). Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,251 shares of company stock valued at $61,721,282.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

