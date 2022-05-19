Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.41) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Aviva from GBX 480 ($5.92) to GBX 620 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 530 ($6.53).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of AV opened at GBX 414 ($5.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 428.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 419.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 538.42 ($6.64).

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($618,052.76). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($7,990.24).

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.