Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,207 ($14.88) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VTY. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($18.12) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,379.57 ($17.01).
Shares of VTY opened at GBX 801.28 ($9.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 908.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 749.50 ($9.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($16.65).
About Vistry Group (Get Rating)
Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.
