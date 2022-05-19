Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Target Price to $57.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $44.13 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

