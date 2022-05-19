Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $21.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.
IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.71.
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
