Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $21.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

IVZ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.55.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts purchased 1,349,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,849,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

