Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €22.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €22.50 ($23.44) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.13) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.63) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.96 ($24.96).

FRA DTE opened at €18.10 ($18.85) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €17.20 and its 200-day moving average is €16.67. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a one year high of €18.13 ($18.89).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

