Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 25,000 Shares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 25,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $731,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40.

On Monday, February 28th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $382,165.70.

DCOM stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.