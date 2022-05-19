DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLO. HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 79.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.31. DLocal has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 35.51%. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $4,092,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth $9,816,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 2,469.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of DLocal by 3,085.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

