DNB Markets Begins Coverage on Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY)

Equities research analysts at DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCABY opened at 18.50 on Thursday.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.