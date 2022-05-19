Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DG opened at $202.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.93.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

