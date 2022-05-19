Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $215.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.47.

NYSE DG opened at $202.26 on Thursday. Dollar General has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.39 and a 200 day moving average of $222.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after acquiring an additional 860,616 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

