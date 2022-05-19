Dollar Tree (DLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

