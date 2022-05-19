Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Cut to $147.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.95.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $133.80 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.73.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

