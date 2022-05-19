Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOMA. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE DOMA opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Doma had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. Foundation Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter worth $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $110,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $19,768,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Doma by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

