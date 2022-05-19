Domo (DOMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. Domo has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joy Driscoll Durling sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $100,259.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,393.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. 14.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

