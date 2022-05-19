DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

DoorDash stock opened at $63.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $9,613,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,322 shares of company stock worth $44,968,651. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in DoorDash by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 299,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

