DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Get DouYu International alerts:

DOYU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DouYu International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.33.

DOYU opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 134.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DouYu International (DOYU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.