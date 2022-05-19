Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Robert Meese Sells 188 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $17,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 225,129 shares in the company, valued at $20,479,985.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DUOL opened at $79.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Duolingo by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in Duolingo by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.78.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

