Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Natalie Glance Sells 472 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) SVP Natalie Glance sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $42,937.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DUOL opened at $79.37 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.