DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Gail M. Farfel Acquires 29,911 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Gail M. Farfel bought 29,911 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $12,263.51. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.47.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 60.89% and a negative net margin of 270.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DURECT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,579 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on DURECT in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

