Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Director Stephen Gillett Buys 4,725 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.
About Dutch Bros (Get Rating)
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dutch Bros (BROS)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.