Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Director Stephen Gillett Buys 4,725 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,220.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,220.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

