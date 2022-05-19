Dycom Industries (DY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

