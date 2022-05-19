Dycom Industries (DY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.
Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $79.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dycom Industries (Get Rating)
Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.
