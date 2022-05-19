Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CAO Alicia Allen Sells 1,336 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.67, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,268,000 after purchasing an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

