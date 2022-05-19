Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 4,233 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,570,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,268,000 after acquiring an additional 417,094 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after acquiring an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after buying an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.