Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 4,233 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,233 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $145,022.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,326.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE DT opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.60.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.
